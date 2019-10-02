Aishwarya Rai Plays a Wicked Witch in Maleficent Mistress of Evil Hindi Trailer

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a startling entry in the Disney Universe. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star has lent her voice to the Hindi version of the film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, where she will dub for the role of Maleficent, originally played Angelina Jolie. The film is the sequel of 2014 film Maleficent, where Angelina Jolie plays an evil fairy who puts a curse on a princess Aurora, based on the fairytale The Sleeping Beauty.

The Hindi trailer of the same was released on Wednesday. In the video, Aishwarya Rai channels the wickedness of the evil fairy as she steps into the shoes to Maleficient. Take a look:

Earlier, talking about Aishwarya Rai being the perfect match for the voice of Maleficent, Bikram Duggal, Head - Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement, "Looking at how Angelina Jolie fits Maleficent's role down to the letter, it was hard to imagine anyone else essaying the character other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for our local audience. We wanted to build a strong connect and bring her character to life in Hindi and felt Aishwarya's persona, which is filled with elegance and poise, would be a perfect blend."

Maleficient: Mistress of Evil will depict the journey of Maleficent and Princess Aurora, five years after the first installment. In the film, we will see how Maleficent's peaceful life is disturbed after Princess Aurora is engaged to Prince Philip. However, the formidable Queen Ingrith, mother of Philip, wants to use the marriage as a way to divide humans and fairies. This film will pitch Aurora and Maleficent, who have come to be a family, on opposite sides of a battle.

The film is slated to release in India on October 18, 2019.

