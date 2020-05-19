Aishwarya Rai Enjoys Desi Meal In Miss World Crown; Boney Kapoor's House Help Tests Positive For Covid-19

A throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the year 1994 when she won the coveted title of Miss World went viral today. In the photo, the actress can be seen enjoying a meal with her mother in desi style with her crown and sash intact.

Some throwback pictures from the time Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan was expecting her baby also emerged on social media. The adorable snaps were seemingly taken at an intimate gathering organised for Soha, the then mom-to-be. In the images we can also see Kareena, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.

In another news, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that his house help tested positive for Covid-19. The 23-year-old house help was unwell on Saturday evening and Boney sent him for tests. The domestic help, named Charan Sahu, stayed at Boney's house at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex. In a statement, Boney revealed that his family, including daughters Janhvi and Khushi, is fine and no one has shown any symptoms. They are in home quarantine currently.

Elsewhere, actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was found dead on Wednesday in his Las Vegas condo along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. He was 30 years old.

Meanwhile, american actor Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are reportedly expecting their first child together. The couple at present is said to be quarantining together at their home in Los Angeles.

