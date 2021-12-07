Aishwarya Rai Gave This ‘Awesome’ Gift to Abhishek Bachchan When They Were Dating

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood admired by everyone. The actors have been happily married since 2007, and are blessed with a beautiful daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek and Aishwarya had dated for some time before tying the knot. Recently, Abhishek revealed that he once got a surprise gift from Aishwarya that he still cherishes to this day.

Abhishek, during The Ranveer Show Podcast, revealed that he is a big fan of American singer and rapper Nelly, and was gifted his autographed mic by Aishwarya when the two were dating.

“You know what she did for me once? We were dating and she got me a present. She got Nelly to autograph his mic. It's on my table. It's awesome,” the actor said.

Junior Bachchan also said that his favourite Nelly song is Dilemma which features American singer Kelly Rowland.

The icing on the cake was when Abhishek also got to do a song with his favourite singer. He said that his close friend Raghav - who is a Canadian musician - informed him in 2015 that he was doing a song with Nelly and asked if he too wanted to be a part of it. Being a die-hard fan of Nelly, Abhishek wasted no time to feature with his favourite singer. The song Until The Sun Comes Up was released in August 2015.

Talking about his love life with Aishwarya, the actor said he became serious for her during the shooting of Umrao Jaan around 2006. Sometime later, Abhishek proposed to her and they married in 2007.

On the work front, Abhishek’s film Bob Biswas was released on ZEE5 on December 3. The crime thriller is a spin off of Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial Kahaani. Bob Biswas has been directed by Sujoy’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh, and also features Chitrangda Singh and Purab Kohli.

