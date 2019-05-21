English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Gives Off Angel Vibes in a Stunning White Gown at 2019 Cannes Film Festival
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was breathtakingly beautiful as she made her second red carpet appearance at the ongoing Cannes film festival.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a real-life angel! The 45-year-old actress was breathtakingly beautiful as she made her second red carpet appearance at the ongoing Cannes film festival. Aishwarya, who attended the premiere of French film La Belle Epoque, complemented her fresh appearance with a striking gown as she shared a series of radiant pictures on Instagram on Tuesday.
Swapping her signature style for a more ethereal look, the actress stunned in an all-white ensemble with tulle and long extended feather sleeves. The outfit was exclusively picked from Ashi Studio.
She accessorised with stunning fine jewellery-- a pair of diamond drop earrings. For glam, Aishwarya rocked a swept-up messy bun, complemented by shimmery makeup that featured a radiant base, nude pink lip and streaks of glittery silver liner placed around both of her eyes. It’s easy to see why she has become a red carpet favourite at A-list events.
Take a look:
The former Miss World injected some colour to her Cannes wardrobe when it came to her day out ensembles. She turned heads with multiple looks during the day at the French Riviera.
While she cut chic figure during her first day out at the gala, she turned into a ballerina chic in a red and white striped dress for her second day out at the festival. All she needed was a pair of stilettos and a pair of cool sunglasses to complete the transformation from actress to supermodel.
For her first red carpet appearance, the actress enthralled fans with her golden mermaid look. Dressed up in metallic gold gown with a long trail from Jean-Louis Sabaji couture, Aishwarya looked no less than a mermaid at the gala.
She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhaya, who wore a yellow asymmetrical dress, embellished with a huge flower. A regular at Cannes, Aishwarya kept it simple and elegant on the make-up front, with contoured cheeks, bold mascara and nude lips. She chose to keep her hair in sleek straights and wore studs and two rings from the collections of Boucheron to complete her ravishing look.
