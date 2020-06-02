Aishwarya Rai Interacts with A Little Fan in Throwback Video

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a huge fan following. A throwback video of the former Miss World interacting with a little fan has now made its way to internet. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows Aishwarya spending some happy moments with the toddler.

Dressed in silver ensemble, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress can be heard saying, “Five, my daughter is five,” while showing her fingers to the baby. In the end, she can be heard extending her thanks to the little fan. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents of a daughter Aaradhya who is now eight years old.



Watch the clip:

Earlier, a throwback picture of Aishwarya along with designer Manish Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta and Sonakshi Sinha had surfaced on Instagram. In the snap, Manish Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan were looking handsome in a black kurta pjama while actress Preity Zinta was seen flaunting her cute dimples wearing a pink-coloured kurta. Sonakshi Sinha looked elegant in a black Indian attire.

Aishwarya recently took part in the I For India concert which was aimed at generating funds for COVID-19 pandemic.



She was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan that featured Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor and was directed by Atul Manjrekar. She will next star in Mani Ratnam-directed epic period Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan.