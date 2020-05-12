Aishwarya Rai is Hard to Spot in This Viral Throwback Pic, Can You Find Her?

Aishwarya Rai sent fans into a frenzy as a throwback picture of the actress went viral on social media. In the two-photos collage, the former Miss World is seen with a bunch of kids and appears to be clicked during one of her friend's birthday party.

Clicked much before she stepped into the industry, Aishwarya appears to be a happy kid enjoying the company of her friends. Can you spot her?

Well, young Aishwarya is the one standing in the extreme right corner, dressed in white and flashing a big smile as the birthday girl cuts her cake. In the other picture, She is standing in the top row, second from right.

This is not the first time that fans surfed through old albums and shared Aishwarya's old pics on social media.

Recently, Filmfare posted a ‘then and now’ picture of the actress with Ranbir Kapoor. While the first picture shows a younger version of the duo, the second is a shot from their movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Likewise, a video featuring on-set shots of Aishwarya in her early Bollywood days, from a film that was never completed, made rounds of social media.

Aishwarya had started work on the film titled Radheshyam Sitaram about 23 years ago, and it co-starred Suniel Shetty.

In the video, Aishwarya wears an ethnic purple lehenga with a matching embellished choli, and is decked up with heavy jewellery and make-up.

In the video, she can be seen filming a nineties-style dance dancing and smiling while shooting.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.

