Aishwarya Rai Makes Instagram Comeback After 2 Months, Shares Post for Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a comeback on Instagram on July 23 after almost two months of hiatus. The latest post of the former Miss World comes a day after Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated U Mumba in Monday's Pro-Kabaddi League match. The actress posted a congratulatory message along with three photos of husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the kabaddi team, cheering for his team during the match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

"Atta boys... yay, Pink Panthers... God bless," Aishwarya captioned her post. Abhishek Bachchan acknowledged Aishwarya’s post with an adorable comment and wrote, "Our lucky charm."

The post has already received over 2.1 lakh likes in just a few hours.

Abhishek Bachchan’s team will now take on Bengal Warriors on July 27.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last Instagram post was on May 23, 2019, when the actress took to the photo-sharing app to wish her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday. She wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA...LOVE YOU ETERNALLY"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has 7.2 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, the actress is expected to start shooting on Mani Ratnam’s film in Tamil. The film, Ponniyin Selvan, is based on Tamil classic of the same name, which narrates the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries.

Fans are also waiting for the much talked about Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan reunion in the upcoming movie Gulab Jamun, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The real life couple has shared the screen space in films such as Guru, Kuch Na Kaaho, Raavan and Dhoom 2. Meanwhile, Abhishek will next be seen in Amazon Prime series Breathe 2 while Fanney Khan remains Aishwarya's last movie.

