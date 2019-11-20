Take the pledge to vote

Aishwarya Rai's New Pic with Abhishek Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya is Perfect Family Frame

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, recently, turned eight and the birthday pictures were all things bright and colourful.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, recently, turned eight and the birthday pictures were all things bright and colourful. Aaradhya’s birthday party was a big Bollywood star-studded party with celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar attending with their toddlers in hand.

Aishwarya has, now, shared two fresh pictures from the occasion- a single picture of Aaradhya from her birthday party and another family picture from the post-birthday party held last Saturday.

Aaradhya is looking as cute as a cupcake in the first picture. She is wearing a pretty frock with a little hairpin on one side, making her look like a little angel. There are colourful balloons behind her and she is posing with a big prop in the shape of an eight.

Check out the little Bachchan’s picture below:

For the other party, Aishwarya is looked radiant in a red floor length dress with a dupatta. Abhishek Bachchan opted for an embroidered bandhgala and pants. The moustache donned by the Manmarziyaan actor is hard to miss.

And the star of the day, little Aaradhya looks adorable in a pastel peach floral dress and is happily posing between her parents.

Aishwarya’s birthday month also happens to be November and for that occasion, the family flew to Rome to spend some family time together.

