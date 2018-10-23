Aishwarya Rai Pays Attention to Details, Says Abhishek Bachchan

Currently enjoying his return to films after a two-year hiatus with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan says his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers scenes from the movie that even he doesn’t.He told film critics Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand on their podcast Take 2, “She saw my film the other day and I asked her what she thought about it, she remembers shots that I don’t remember. She has a very cinematic mind and she is very detailed that way. Even as a person, she pays a lot of attention to details. She is very thorough."Though Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred together in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Raavan and Guru, Abhishek says they rarely discuss work or films with each other. “It’s very seldom that we discuss our careers, work and ‘oh I had a tough day’. Because of this, we just generally talk about other stuff,” he said.Abhishek also revealed during the podcast that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of his all time favourite romance dramas. Interestingly, the film stars Aishwarya opposite Salman Khan, whom she once dated.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek and Aishwarya will star opposite each other after eight years in Sarvesh Mewara's forthcoming film Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.