English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aishwarya Rai Pays Attention to Details, Says Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with JP Dutta’s Refugee.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007.
Loading...
Currently enjoying his return to films after a two-year hiatus with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan says his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers scenes from the movie that even he doesn’t.
He told film critics Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand on their podcast Take 2, “She saw my film the other day and I asked her what she thought about it, she remembers shots that I don’t remember. She has a very cinematic mind and she is very detailed that way. Even as a person, she pays a lot of attention to details. She is very thorough."
Though Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred together in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Raavan and Guru, Abhishek says they rarely discuss work or films with each other. “It’s very seldom that we discuss our careers, work and ‘oh I had a tough day’. Because of this, we just generally talk about other stuff,” he said.
Abhishek also revealed during the podcast that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of his all time favourite romance dramas. Interestingly, the film stars Aishwarya opposite Salman Khan, whom she once dated.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek and Aishwarya will star opposite each other after eight years in Sarvesh Mewara's forthcoming film Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.
He told film critics Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand on their podcast Take 2, “She saw my film the other day and I asked her what she thought about it, she remembers shots that I don’t remember. She has a very cinematic mind and she is very detailed that way. Even as a person, she pays a lot of attention to details. She is very thorough."
Though Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred together in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Raavan and Guru, Abhishek says they rarely discuss work or films with each other. “It’s very seldom that we discuss our careers, work and ‘oh I had a tough day’. Because of this, we just generally talk about other stuff,” he said.
Abhishek also revealed during the podcast that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of his all time favourite romance dramas. Interestingly, the film stars Aishwarya opposite Salman Khan, whom she once dated.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek and Aishwarya will star opposite each other after eight years in Sarvesh Mewara's forthcoming film Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AIFF Intent on Restructuring Indian Football, But Road Ahead Remains Unclear
- Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- Hands-Freeze: Woman Unable to Move Fingers after Week-Long Phone Binge
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...