Aishwarya Rai Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Fans Say, 'Too Late'

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The nightingale of India was given a farewell on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with state honours.

Political leaders and celebrities across the country expressed condolences to the kin of the legendary singer. On Monday, Aishwarya Rai mourned Lata Mangeshkar’s loss on social media. Paying her last respects, the actor penned a heartfelt note for the late singer in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, Aishwarya in her Tribute wrote, “At a loss for words… Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji… God Bless In absolute gratitude for you… and all your Blessings… Eternally…”

At Aishwarya’s tribute, many remembered the songs that Lata Mangeshkar had sung for her movie Mohabbatein. The song is Humko Humise Chura Lo, which Lata sang with Udit Narayan.

Praising Lata Mangeshkar, one wrote, “We love the iconic ‘Humko hami se chura lo’ song and her voice suited perfectly.”

However, many users did not like Aishwarya Rai’s late post for the veteran singer. One user, taunting her, said, “It’s too late… so late.” Meanwhile, another on a sarcastic note, wrote, “Remembered quite quickly.”

After several weeks of hospitalisation, the singer died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Lata Mangeshkar started her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13.

In a career spanning over seven decades, she lent her voice to many evergreen memorable tracks like Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Neela Asmaan So Gaya and Tere Liye.

