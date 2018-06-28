from the set of Funny khan . aish shooting the song with frank . heard that he will do not only one but 2 major dancing song with her i am so so so excited #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #FanneKhan #Frankgatson pic.twitter.com/2vAbdfHoVB — Aishwarya Rai (@my_aishwarya) June 24, 2018

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who essays the role of a star in her upcoming film Fanney Khan, was recently seen shooting with choreographer Frank Gatson. As expected, the photos featuring Aishwarya and Frank - who has been choreographing a song for the film - have gone viral.Fanney Khan, which also features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has been directed by debutante Atul Manjrekar.Gatson - who has worked with celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna in the past, would reportedly be working on a couple of songs for Fanney Khan.If the recent photos are anything to go by, Aishwarya had a blast while filming the song. Take a look…The makers of Fanney Khan dropped the teaser of the movie this week and it was lauded not just by the audience and critics but also from the entire film fraternity.The teaser aptly narrates the musical journey of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Rajkummar Rao.Soon after the teaser came out, many celebs from B-Town took to their social media handles to praise the same.Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted,"Fanney Khan is the story of perseverance & never giving up on your dreams. Dad I've seen all the hard work & energy you've put into this film. The teaser is magical & inspirational. https://youtu.be/A_ieXzbZm_w @AnilKapoor #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @fanneykhanfilm"Veteran actor Anupam Kher, meanwhile, tweeted, "The teaser of #FanneyKhan is superb my friend dear @AnilKapoor. It has magnetic and magical quality. Looking forward to see the film."The film is one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter's dream of becoming a singer.(With inputs from IANS)