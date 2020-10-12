Aishwarya Rai Shares Adorable Pics of Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday. The superstar rang in birthday celebrations in a low key manner and even thanked fans on social media for standing by him through difficult times.

Big B also joined a small birthday party that was hosted in his honour. The gathering was intimate with only members of the household present. Aishwarya Rai, Big B's daughter-in-law, posted some adorable pictures of her daughter Aaradhya with the Shehanshah on the occasion of his birthday.

Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya write on social media, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA✨MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always (sic)."

As caption to another post that has Big B posing with Aaradhya, Aishwarya wrote, "LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI✨HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII (sic)."

In the images from Big B's birthday bash, he, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen decked in white as they pose all smiles for the camera. Take a look at these lovely pictures form Big B's 78th birthday bash.

On the work front, Big B is currently shooting for his hit TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. On the movies front, he was last seen in Amazon Prime Video release Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. He has other

projects like Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra-Part I releasing in the coming time.