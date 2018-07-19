GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Aishwarya Rai Shares Her 'London Love' with Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan; See Pics

Aishwarya Rai shared two pictures from the london trip captationing ‘London Love’

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 9:18 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Shares Her 'London Love' with Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan; See Pics
(Image: Reuters)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took Instagram to post her combination of work and fun through picture perfect Paris holiday. Abhishek Bachchan who’s known to be a diehard football fan went to Russia to enjoy the FIFA World Cup, post which the family decided to come together for a family holiday.

The actress shared two pictures from the trip captioned ‘London Love’. The first one has the Bachan trio giving all smiles and we bet they could not have looked happier.

Meanwhile, the second one has the little muchkin Aradhya posing with her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. They picture looks extremely adorable with both of them hugging each other. The actress’s London diaries is constantly giving us major family goals.

💕London love ✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

