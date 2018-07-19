English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aishwarya Rai Shares Her 'London Love' with Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan; See Pics
Aishwarya Rai shared two pictures from the london trip captationing ‘London Love’
(Image: Reuters)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took Instagram to post her combination of work and fun through picture perfect Paris holiday. Abhishek Bachchan who’s known to be a diehard football fan went to Russia to enjoy the FIFA World Cup, post which the family decided to come together for a family holiday.
The actress shared two pictures from the trip captioned ‘London Love’. The first one has the Bachan trio giving all smiles and we bet they could not have looked happier.
Meanwhile, the second one has the little muchkin Aradhya posing with her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. They picture looks extremely adorable with both of them hugging each other. The actress’s London diaries is constantly giving us major family goals.
