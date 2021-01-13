Aishwarya Rai Shares Pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru Premiere As Film Clocks 14 Years

Guru, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, completed 14 years on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Aishwarya shared a couple of pictures in a collage and shared it with her Instagram fam. The photos have been clicked from the film premiere in New York in 2007.

In the image, Aishwarya looks stunning in a blue saree while junior Bachchan is wearing a black suit which he has teamed up with a white shirt and pink tie. Director Mani Ratnam can also be seen in the picture. The candid photo collage has been much loved by her fans.

The photo has received more than three lakh likes and thousands of love-filled comments. Some people were quick to comment on Aishwarya’s beauty, calling her “the most beautiful woman in the universe” along with other praising adjectives. Many people also expressed their desire to see the stunning actress on screen again.

Guru was a drama film directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam. Apart from Aishwarya and AB Junior, the movie also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavan, Vidya Balan, and Roshan Seth.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan. The plot of the movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period-based fictional novel of the same name. The cast also includes popular names. Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will play other pivotal roles.