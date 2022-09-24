Aishwarya Rai Steps Out Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Turns Heads At Ponniyin Selvan Promotions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a busy Saturday evening. The actress is in Mumbai for the press conference of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I. Ahead of the promotions though, speculations began doing the rounds suggesting that Aishwarya could be pregnant. The speculations were made by fans after pictures of her from earlier in the day surfaced online.

However, Aishwarya seems unfazed by the chitter-chatter online. The actress returned to Instagram after several weeks and shared a couple of pictures to showcase her gorgeous OOTD. Aishwarya was seen wearing a beautiful red salwar-kameez which she styled with heavy jewellery. She left her long hair loose while she posed for the camera.

Soon after the post, she was spotted making her way to the promotions venue. But unlike the pictures she posted online, Aishwarya was seen wearing a regal white ensemble. Coming as no surprise, all eyes were on Aishwarya at the point. The cameras and fans were trying to catch a glimpse of the actress at the venue. Fans online also showered her with love.

Aishwarya was joined by Ponniyin Selvan I director Mani Ratnam, music director AR Rahman, and actors Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. It is a magnum opus made on a whopping budget of 500 crores. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic character Nandini is shown as the antagonist while Trisha plays Chola princess Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi. It also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

The film is slated to release next weekend, September 30.

