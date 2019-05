Aishwarya Rai Stopped Furious Abhishek Bachchan From Reacting to Vivek Oberoi's Meme?

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Vivek Oberoi's now deleted tweet stirred quite a storm when he clubbed Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls with his personal life. Vivek had shared a collage that featured him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.His tweet angered people across and beyond the film industry, but Aishwarya and her husband refrained from reacting to it. Reportedly, Aishwarya came to know about Vivek's bizarre tweet when she was at the French Rivera for the Cannes Film Festival. Times of India reports that the tweet came as a shock for the actress but she chose to stay quiet at it. The controversy had left Aishwarya confused and highly disturbed.The report further states that her husband Abhishek Bachchan was furious over the complete incident and wanted to strongly retaliate. But it was Aishwarya who calmed him down and convinced him not to react to Vivek's meme, as by reacting to it they would be giving the actor the attention he was actually looking for.Meanwhile, Aishwarya's colleague and Cannes contemporary Sonam Kapoor called Vivek's post "disgusting" and "classless."Even Omung Kumar, the director of the film PM Narendra Modi, found it unfunny. Calling it a mistake, Kumar told Zoom , "I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, wo ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much."However, Kumar said he'd not pass any judgment on the issue for he didn't want to provide any more impetus to trolls. "I am no one to judge. If I pass a judgement, I will also become a target of trolls," he added.Though Vivek initially tried to defend his tactlessness, he later apologised and deleted the tweet.