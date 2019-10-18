Take the pledge to vote

Aishwarya Rai Talks About How Paparazzi have Changed Over the Years

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about how things have changed for celebrity parents and how she dealt with the paparazzi culture.

October 18, 2019
Aishwarya Rai Talks About How Paparazzi have Changed Over the Years
Where there are celebrities, there are paparazzi involved as well, and sometimes it can be difficult for celebrity parents. For them, it has become an added challenge to protect their children from excess exposure to the media.

Aishwarya Rai recently weighed in her say on the matter. Speaking to Pinkvilla she said, "Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry."

The actress also talked about how the definition of paparazzi differs for each generation. She said, "Thanks to smartphones, everyone is paparazzi. I think intruding on someone’s privacy was, and always will be, an uncomfortable situation. For us, it’s probably weird because we have lived in a world where it wasn’t there. She’s born into a world where it’s only been there. Fortunately, I’m able to so far keep a twinkle in her eye."

Nevertheless, it's not completely impossible to deal with. Aishwarya Rai revealed that she still finds ways to connect with paparazzi. She also pointed out that there can be simple methods to reason with them. She stated, "With paparazzi, we can engage on a human level in requesting, some semblance of sanity around children. If they’re too loud, you can ask them to tone it down, because they’re not going to go away and we aren’t going to disappear from the face of the Earth."

