Aishwarya Rai To Play Antagonist In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan? Details Inside

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making her comeback to Tamil Cinema by reuniting with Raavan director Mani Ratnam. The fans of the former miss world have been waiting with bated breath to see her on the big screen. Her last release was Fanney Khan (2018) with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress is now all set to star in the upcoming two-part historical epic Ponniyin Selvan, in which she is said to play a negative role.

The social media reports have it that she will be seen playing dual roles- Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi, and one of them will have negative shades.

In the novel, Nandini is the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. She is a strong manipulative woman, who plots the downfall of the Chola kingdom by manipulating her husband for power.

Earlier, Aishwarya played grey characters in movies like Khakee (2005) and Dhoom (2006).

The Bollywood actress was last seen in the Tamil industry in director Shankar’s 2010 film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). With Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar (1997), she started her career in Kollywood and has done a handful of projects with the maverick filmmaker.

The upcoming magnum opus has a sprawling star cast comprising several biggies from across the country namely Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Parthiban, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Jayaram among others.

The film is set in the backdrop of the 10th century and depicts the crises and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

The upcoming period drama is based on the classic Tamil novel by the same name Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki. It will open in cinemas in two parts and the first part is set to hit the screens on September 30 in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

