Aishwarya Rai To Vidya Balan, Bollywood Divas Who Aced Roles of Antagonists

There was a time when Bollywood had a set formula for casting. For example, Amrish Puri was the go-to choice when a villain was needed in any Hindi film. However, with time, things changed. Now, even a renowned protagonist can be seen playing the role of a big baddie on screen.

Some have gone out of their comfort zone to depict negative roles. Today, let us take a look at some of these B’town actresses, who tapped into their shades of grey for a negative role in a film and stunned the audience.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The 1994 Miss World Pageant winner is known for her beauty all around the world. But when she played the negative role in Khakee, the film as well as the actress received a lot of love from the audience. After that, she appeared in a negative role in the film Dhoom 2. The movie and all the actors got a lot of praise for their roles in the film. While it hasn’t been easy for Aishwarya to depict the nuances of such dark characters, the fact that she has nailed it both times talks a lot about her talent.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a mark for herself, not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. She has played many prominent roles and some of them were as an antagonist. She played her first negative role in the film Aitraaz, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apart from this, Priyanka played the antagonist in the film 7 Khoon Maaf.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu has played a villain several times in her acting career. She played a negative role in the film Jism, which was released in 2003. After that, she played the villain in Raaz 3 in 2009. Fans have loved Bipasha in negative roles, and she has garnered great appreciation as an antagonist.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has long been praised for her acting. She has always been a cut above the rest and has won many accolades. She played a negative role in Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial debut Ishqiya. She received the Filmfare Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress for her role in the film.

Kajol

Although Kajol has played limited negative roles in her career, she has always been praised for her the way she aced those characters. She played her first negative role in the movie Gupt opposite Bobby Deol. She won a Filmfare Award for her performance in the film.

