Aishwarya Rai Walks Ramp at Paris Fashion Week in ‘Tradition-Meets-Modern’ Ensemble

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked divine as she walked at the Paris Fashion Week on October 3 in an all-white outfit for a cosmetic brand. The former Miss World had all eyes on her when she strutted down the ramp in a white ensemble, which in all ways defined ‘tradition-meets-modern.’ Adding a pop of colour pink in her lip shade, she left her tresses down in loose waves. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, renowned stars including actors Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, singer Camila Cabello and Amber Heardcongregated in celebration of ‘women all over the world.’ They walked the ramp for the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France.

Some snippets from the show were shared by the official Instagram handle of L’Oréal Paris. In one of the clips, which featured the ending of the show, the women took a bow and Aishwarya cheered along with the rest. The gorgeous ladies stood hand-in-hand, with Aishwarya holding Helen’s hand.

A couple of fans pages also shared stunning clicks of Aishwarya from her ramp walk in Paris Fashion Week.

This year, the event’s theme was women empowerment along with the brand’s anti-street harassment campaign. In a statement, L’Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said that this year’s ‘Le Defile’ will be a remarkable platform for women’s empowerment, as it will convey a strong message of self-worth.

Viguier-Hovasse stated that the event will disrupt the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program.

Aishwarya left for Paris last week with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek took to his Instagram Stories on October 3 and had shared a Boomerang of the Eiffel Tower at night.

“Paris when it sparkles,” he captioned it, adding the song La Vie en Rose in the background.

