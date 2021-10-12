Aishwarya Rai Wishes Her 'Dearest Darling Pa' Amitabh Bachchan on Birthday With Adorable Photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartwarming post to wish her father-in-law, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, on his 79th birthday. The actress took to her Instagram account to post an adorable photo of Amitabh with her daughter Aaradhya alongside a lovely note.

Aishwarya captioned the photo: “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND." (sic) In the picture, Aaradhya can be seen giving a tight hug to her grandfather who is all smiles.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, shared a heart-warming montage video featuring pictures of his father through the years. Along with the pictures, Abhishek Bachchan added notes in the video to convey the many roles that his father has played in his life. The note in the clips says, “A great actor. The perfect role model. A great mentor. But most importantly to the best father - Happy birthday."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, who was in Dubai with husband Abhishek and Aaradhya, returned to Mumbai on the eve of Amitabh’s birthday on Monday. The Bollywood star couple was papped arriving at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours.

The Bachchans flew to Dubai after their Paris trip where Aishwarya walked the ramp at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L’Oreal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022. Aishwarya was dressed in an all-white gown as she walked the ramp along with Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Fillippa Coster-Waldau.

Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. Abhishek has quite a few films lined up, including Bob Biswas, based on the character that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan film Kahaani. He also has Dasvi.

