Aishwarya Rai Wishes Her Valentine Aaradhya with a Selfie, Calls Her 'Darling Angel'

Aishwarya Rai took to social media to share glimpses of her Valentine's Day celebrations. Aaradhya made an appearance on mommy’s Valentine's Day post. While celebrities shared romantic posts with their partners on the day of love, Aishwarya opted to dedicate a sweet post for her nine-year-old.

The first of two pictures shared by the actress showed an adorable selfie of the mother-daughter duo. Aaradhya looks pretty in a white dress, while Aishwarya looked beautiful in a pink outfit. The little one also added a white flower clip to her hair and held a red heart in her hand. The two posed against a perfect Valentine’s Day set-up with large and small boxes of gifts, flower petals and heart-shaped decor strewn all around them.

In the next photo, Aishwarya shared a photo of a Valentine-themed chocolate cake, which had the words “I love you” written on it. The 47-year-old dedicated a heartwarming Valentine’s Day note for her baby girl.

Aishwarya’s Instagram is filled with sweet and special moments with family. She is not an avid social media user but often treats her fans with glimpses from occasions and family gatherings.

On the occasion of her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya added another delightful post to her timeline. Aishwarya shared a perfect family photo.

Aishwarya’s last big-screen outing was Fanney Khan directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar in 2018. She essayed a singer in the musical comedy which also featured Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutt. The actress is next set to feature in Mani Ratnam upcoming Tamil-language film, Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama also features Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha in important roles. Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek Bachchan on the silver screen for Anurag Kashyap's next Gulab Jamun.