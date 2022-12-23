Aishwarya Rai's Anniversary Wish For Her Parents Is Just Too Adorable, See Here

Aishwarya Rai is an epitome of grace and an all-round star who has flourished through some path-breaking films in her career. And for the longest time, she was not around on social media. But now she compensates for it by regularly teasing moments from her life. Recently, she wished her mother Vrinda and late father Krishnaraj Rai a happy anniversary with an adorable picture.

On Thursday, the Dhoom 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cute post-card picture of her parents looking as happy as ever. She wrote in the caption, “Dearest darling Mommy-Dodda and Daddy-Ajja. Much love and prayers on your Anniversary. Love you infinitely."

Seeing the endearing gesture from the Devdas actress, her fans joined her in wishing her parents on this momentous occasion. One of them wrote, “This woman is such a family person and a well-talented gem. All the best for you ma’am. " Another one commented, “Aish you are a perfect blend of your parents. Features from mom and shape structure from dad!" Someone also said, “Aishwarya, you made your father proud and got his blessings. We are lucky fans!" A fan stated, “Aww my parents anniversary too in December. Send my regards to your mom sis!"

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married on 20 April 2007 according to traditional Hindu rites of the Bunt community, to which she belongs. North Indian and Bengali ceremonies were also performed. The wedding took place in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha, in Juhu, Mumbai. Rai gave birth to Aaradhya in 2011.

On the professional front, she had recently headlined Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan-1, a film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It went on to become a huge Box Office success. The big budget film boasted an ensemble star cast featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

