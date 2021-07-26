Aishwarya Rai’s Latest Pics Lead To Pregnancy Rumours

A few weeks ago there were reports that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to start the shoot for Mani Ratnam’s dream project, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The movie is an adaptation of a 1955 historical novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film stars South superstar R Sarathkumar alongside Aishwarya. On Sunday night, the actress along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan met Sarathkumar and his daughters, Varalaxmi and Pooja, in Puducherry. Aishwarya is in the city for the shoot of the movie.

A bunch of pictures from their get-together were shared by Varalaxmi. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a black off-shoulder dress with a braid. Abhishek looked handsome as always in a white sweatshirt. Sharing the post, the South actress termed it as a “fangirl” moment for her. She wrote that even though the couple comes from a great “lineage”, she was impressed by the “humility and warmth” of the Bachchans.

Ever since then, the pics have been trending on social media. They were also re-shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page and many netizens started making speculations about Aishwarya’s second pregnancy. A few of them were already celebrating in the comments section. However, till now, no official confirmation has been made by the actress or any family member.

Coming back to Ponniyin Selvan, the film will be made in Tamil. It is being written, directed and produced by Maniratnam. Apart from Aishwarya and R Sarathkumar, the epic historical drama will star Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

