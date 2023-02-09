Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the popular faces in the Tamil film industry. She has worked in many superhit films like Kaaka Muttai, Vada Chennai, Kanaa, Thirudan Police and Ka Pae Ranasingam, to name a few. Apart from her acting prowess, Aishwarya is also an avid social media user and knows how to keep her fans on their toes by sharing glimpses of her professional and personal life.

Aishwarya recently shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot session which are going viral. In the photo, the 33-year-old actress was seen in her traditional avatar. She wore a beautiful off-white full sleeves Anarkali salwar suit with floral embroidery work all over it. She went for nude makeup and kept her hair open in soft curls. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of statement silver earrings and black sandals. Sharing the photos on her Instagram account the actress wrote, “Believe in yourself, You are enough.”

See the pics:

Seeing the post, her fans could not keep their calm. One of her fans commented, “Gorgeous,” while another wrote, “Queen,” and many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

Aishwarya loves traditional outfits and her Instagram handle is proof. A few days back, on January 30, the Boomika actress shared another couple of photos in her desi avatar. The actress was seen in an emerald green Anarkali suit with golden sequence work at the edges. The actress chose glam makeup with shimmer eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and pink lip shade. For jewellery, she went for a matching pair of jhumka.

See the pics:

Seeing the pictures, her fans jumped to the comment section to compliment their favourite actress.

On the professional front, Aishwarya started her career as a television presenter with the comedy show Asatha Povathu Yaaru on Sun TV. She made her film debut in 2011 with Avargalum Ivargalum. But the actress came into prominence after starring in Attakathi in 2012. The role of Amudha in the movie was loved by the viewers. She bagged her first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her 2014 film Kaaka Muttai.

Aishwarya made her first Malayalam film debut with Jomonte Suvisheshangal in 2017 alongside Dulquer Salmaan. She also made her Hindi film debut in the same year with the movie Daddy opposite Arjun Rampal. Aishwarya Rajesh made her Telugu film debut with Kousalya Krishnamurthy in 2019, which was a remake of her 2018 movie, Kanaa.

