Aishwarya Rajesh's Latest Pictures Make Fans Go Crazy. Check Them Here

Rising Tamil actor Aishwarya Rajesh has delivered several critically acclaimed performances in superhits films like Kaaka Muttai, Vada Chennai, Kanaa, Thirudan Police, and Ka Pae Ranasingam. Being an avid social media user, Aishwarya knows how to keep her fans on their toes by sharing glimpses of her daily life. Aishwarya enjoys a fan following of 2.5 million on Instagram.

After delivering successful flicks, Aishwarya went on to play a pivotal role in the 2020 Telugu film World Famous Lover, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. Aishwarya is a recipient of four SIIMA Awards, one Filmfare Award South, and one Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

On the professional front, the young actor will be soon seen in the official Tamil remake of the popular Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. She will be stepping into the shoes of Nimisha Sajayan. Meanwhile, Aishwarya also has Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram and Vishnu Vishal’s much-awaited action entertainer Mohandas in the kitty.

Moreover, the actor is also teaming up with Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Lijomol Jose, Ramya Nambessan, Prathap Pothen, Guru Somasundaram, and Rajesh Madhav for an interesting film titled Her.

The title poster, which was released recently, has created a lot of buzz for the film. Revolving around 5 women from different walks of life, the Lijin Jose directorial has made the movie buffs bounce with zest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.