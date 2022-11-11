Aishwarya Rajesh's Smoking Hot Avatar In Her 'Black And Black' Outfit

Aishwarya Rajesh keeps hitting headlines either with her films or with her social media presence as the diva is quite active on Instagram. Breaking the internet, the actress recently posted a “Black and Black” outfit that looked stunning.

Aishwarya wore a black semi-organza shirt that had lace detailing and paired it with black straight-leg pants and black heels. For makeup, she went for neutral makeup that only had light pop-up lips and subtle smokey eyes. Posting the pictures she wrote, “Wearing black & black.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rajesh (@aishwaryarajessh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rajesh (@aishwaryarajessh)



Not only western outfits, but the actress also slays in her desi avatar. Before this, the actress was seen in a yellow and yellow and pink-printed saree on Diwali. Her open wavy hair complimented the entire look so well. For jewellery, she went with some subtle ones that included a pair of jhumka and some bangles.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh was looking forward to the release of her new film, Driver Jamuna. The film was supposed to be released in theatres on November 11. The makers of Driver Jamuna, however, announced a day before the film’s release that it had been postponed to a later date. The developers of Driver Jamuna promised to announce the new release date soon. They also apologised to moviegoers for the postponement.

Kinslin wrote and directed Driver Jamuna, which is expected to be a thriller. The actress will be seen in the role of Jamuna, a cab driver. Aadukalam Naren, Kavitha Bharathi, standup comedian Abhishek Kumar, and others also appear in the film. Ghibran, cinematographer Gokul Benoy, and editor Ramar round out the supporting cast.

Read all the Latest Movies News here