Aishwarya Rajinikanth Confirms Bollywood Directorial Debut With O Saathi Chal

Aishwarya Rajinikanth has recently been in the headlines for a myriad of reasons, including her separation from husband Dhanush and her health. The filmmaker recently stated that she would make her Hindi directorial debut soon. Aishwarya rushed to social media to share the announcement and the film’s first look poster.

She captioned a photo of the movie poster, “My week couldn’t have started better. Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi ‘Oh Saathi Chal’ an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes”.

The film’s poster, Oh Saathi Chal, exposes nearly little, although the tagline states, “An extraordinary love story." A bicycle is parked on the side of a tight alley in the poster.

My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes pic.twitter.com/zqDH2BkQme— Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 21, 2022

The film is bankrolled by Meenu Aroraa of Cloud 9 Pictures, who also produced Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund. Producer Meenu Aroraa confirmed the news, but she declined to comment further. The project is still in its early stages.

Aishwarya made her directorial debut with the romantic psychological drama 3, featuring her ex-husband Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Her second movie, Vai Raja Vai, was a heist comedy. In 2017, she also directed Cinema Veeran, a documentary on the lives of stuntmen in the Tamil cinema business.

After a nine-year hiatus, Aishwarya recently returned to filmmaking by helming a music video written by Ankit Tiwari. Viveka wrote the Tamil version, Payani, which was sung by Aishwarya’s cousin Anirudh Ravichander. Musafir is the Hindi title of the song, while Sanchari is the Telugu title. The song has also been titled Yatrakkaran in Malayalam.

