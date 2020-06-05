Aishwarya Sakhuja Draws Mumbai Police's Attention After Receiving Obscene DM on Instagram

TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja recently received an obscene advice from a social media user. The Yeh Hai Chahtein actress tagged Mumbai police in a post alongwith a screenshot of the message.

An Instagram user had sent her the obscene remark as a direct message on Instagram. Aishwarya took a screenshot of it and shared it on her Instagram stories, tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, "Aise logo ka kya karein?"

She shared the same screenshot on Twitter, saying, "Why is this ok? Why should I take this lying down? Why should I ignore? It may seem small to some but I refuse to take this nonsense."

Why is this ok? Why should i take this lying down?why should i ignore? It may seem small to some but i refuse to take this nonsense pic.twitter.com/D3j6sutlVe — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) June 4, 2020

Her followers lent their support, and encouraged her to report it even to the cyber crime cell.

One user wrote, "People think, on the internet they can hide behind a mask and be safe from any consequence. I'm sure more than 90% of them won't have the guts to say it upfront. Such a sick mentality."

Another wrote, "No ! You shouldn't ! This is definitely NOT Okay! Lots of guys send messages like this and it's really frustrating and disgusting. I hope @MumbaiPolice will take some action against them!"

And why exactly am i supposed to ignore it?Dont u think our silence has encouraged this behaviour? Teach the women around you to speak up,take control and not just ignore. https://t.co/Ap0FbCpeku — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) June 5, 2020

Nope.. thats not a solution

Thats turning a blind eye https://t.co/RwgIZxnSKN — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) June 5, 2020

The man who had sent her the direct message later apologised to her after the actress called him out in public.

Aishwarya is a popular actress on television. She has starred in several shows including Saas Bina Sasural, Trideviyaan, Main Na Bhoolungi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Currently she is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahtein where she plays the role of Ahana Singhania Khurana.