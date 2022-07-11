Aishwarya Sakhuja to Replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben in TMKOC? Actress Says ‘I’d Auditioned But…’

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has long been gone from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, much to the dismay of Jethalal, and the audience. However, the makers had not yet roped in anyone for the trole. Recently, they started looking out for a new face to become Dayaben. Now, rumours have been doing the rounds that Aishwarya Sakhuja might play the part.

Several reports are claiming that Aishwarya Sahuja would be the new Dayaben in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, the actress herself has cleared the air and opened up about it. Talking to Pinkvilla, she confirmed that she had indeed auditioned for the role. She said, “I had tested for the role but I don’t think I am doing it.” She did not give any explanation why.

Earlier, it was also being rumoured that Rakhi Vijan would be replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben on the show. She too refuted the rumour. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “Hello every1..this news is a rumor..which shocks me..I haven’t been approached by the producers or the channel.”

Disha Vakani had gone for a maternity leave in 2017, and was never seen back on the show. There were several rumours that producer Asit Modi tried to get her back, but she never agreed. Just like fans, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi also misses his Daya. In a recent interview, he had said, “Kabhi Kabhi main bhi purane clips dekhta hoon aur sochta hoon arre ye scene kab kiya tha. I have done so many scenes with her in the last 10 years. I also enjoy watching those scenes. Yes, personally I also miss Disha ji very much. Ek scene karne ka mazaa joh ek co-actor ke saath aata hai that I definitely miss it.”

