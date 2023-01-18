Aishwaryaa Takes Blessings From Rajinikanth, Mom Latha on Pongal, Fan Says 'Dhanush Anna Missing'

With the 4-day-long Pongal festival coming to an end, South megastar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa gave fans a sneak peek of their family’s celebration online. On Wednesday morning, the filmmaker and musician shared a string of pictures of herself completing multiple holy rituals to mark the harvesting festival. Donning a traditional South Indian saree, Aishwaryaa can be seen cooking food in one photo, in another she offers sweets to god and goddess. The photo dump also features her feeding fruits and plants to domestic animals.

But the major highlight arrives with the still of her taking blessings from the families elderly including father Rajinikanth and mother Latha. While sharing the photographs, the director wrote, “Hope you and your loved ones had a memorable Pongal. May god bless everyone with only happiness, peace, and prosperity in abundance.” Take a look at the post here:

In less than an hour, the post amassed over thirty-eight thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving a barrage of fans to extend warm wishes of Pongal to the elite family. Meanwhile, a user while referring to Rajinikanth’s photo wrote, “Happy to see Thalaivar’s smiling face,” another added, “Last one is family goals. Picture perfect.” One more joined, “God bless your family ma’am.”

Previously, on the special occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, Aishwaryaa penned a heartfelt note for her father. While doing so, she also unveiled a poster of their upcoming film. “No amount of praise is enough for you. You make millions happy every day. You are to be celebrated every single day. But today wishing you the Superstar, my appa, and our one and only Thalaiva the happiest healthiest, and the most heartfelt happy birthday,” she wrote.

After a long hiatus of seven years, Rajinikanth has signed a two-movie deal with the makers of his film Darbar. From which, seemingly the first part is going to be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, meanwhile for the second one the megastar has joined hands with Aishwaryaa. While kick-starting the project, Aishwaryaa stated “When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. Miracles happen in true. After 7 long years, the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears.”

It was in November when Aishwaryaa revealed that the title of their collaborative project is Lal Salaam.

