Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Tests Positive for Covid-19; Admitted to Hospital Amid Divorce from Dhanush

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of South megastar Rajinikanth, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The filmmaker informed about her Covid-19 diagnosis on Tuesday night on Instagram. Aishwaryaa, who has been in the news for her separation from husband Dhanush, said that she contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the precautions.

Sharing a photo of herself, Aishwaryaa wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions… got admitted… please mask up get vaccinated and be safe… bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me."

Last month, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R Announced their separation. The estranged couple, who had been married for 17 years, issued a joint statement confirming their separation. “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," their statement read.

While fans were heartbroken by the news, Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja deemed Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation as “a family quarrel". Now, a new report claims that Rajinikanth has been badly affected by Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s decision to separate. A source told Subhash K Jha, for Wion, that Rajinikanth ‘has taken his daughter’s break up very badly.’ It is also said that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The report added that Dhanush’s family is also pressurizing the couple to reconcile.

