Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Song Musafir to Release on This Date

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth piqued the interest of the fans a couple of months when it was announced that she will be directing a music video. Titled Musafir, it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages. Recently, Rajinikanth’s daughter was also admitted to hospital but that did not dampen her work spirits as she continued working from there. Now, we finally have the release date of the music video.

Earlier, ETimes had reported that actor Shivin Narang will be in the Hindi version, now, according to the latest report in the publication, the Hindi version of the song will be released on March 22. The publication quoted the source as saying, “The makers have decided that March 22 it will be. The decision was taken, this afternoon."

Reportedly, the South versions will be released tomorrow.

When the publication contacted Prerna Arora, the producer, she said, “Finally, the day has come for ‘Musafir’, which dwells on creating a world of compassion. So often, we don’t look at the side of the poor people. It carries a social message that kindness is beyond money. Aishwaryaa’s concept and determination has taken this song to an emotional high when the world is actually going the other way."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajinikanth was also in the news for parting ways with her husband and actor Dhanush. The now-estranged couple had announced their separation on January 17, after nearly 18 years of marriage. Both turned to their individual social media accounts to inform everyone. Fans were optimistic that the pair will not file for a legal divorce but Aishwarya did not have Dhanush in the end credits of Musafir’s teaser. In the teaser, her name is Aishwarya Rajinikanth in the credits, but netizens had pointed out that her name appeared as Aishwarya R Dhanush in all of her prior works, including 3 and Vai Raja Vai.

