Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Valentine's Day Single to Feature This Artist as the Female Lead?

Megastar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is busy with the direction work of her upcoming song after announcing her separation from actor Dhanush. She is reportedly directing a song for Tips and Prenaa Arora at Hyderabad. “It’s Valentine’s Day song and it has romance. The shoot starts on January 25 and ends on January 27. They are going to shoot for three full days. Aishwaryaa is very engaged in work, right now," a source told ETimes.

Now, if the latest report in the publication is anything to go by, the female lead for the song is choreographer Vishnu Deva’s daughter Aishwarya. “It is going to be Aishwarya, daughter of choreographer Vishnu Deva, who will feature in single being directed by Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth," ETimes quoted their source as saying.

Vishu Deva has been working in the industry for a long time now and has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Nepali films. He has worked in popular movies like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Akshay Kumar’s Singh Is Bliing and Baby (2015), Shahid Kapoor’s R… Rajkumar among many others.

It is also being reported that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are in the same Hyderabad hotel for their respective work commitments.

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kasthuri Raja, the father of Dhanush, in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper, said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s split has taken place only because of disagreement. It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Apparently, this is not a divorce, the director said.

“Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Kasthuri Raja added.

