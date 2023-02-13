The first look poster of the Malayalam-action film Pakalum Paathiravum has been released by the filmmakers. The film belongs to the thriller drama genre. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, the film features south superstar Kunchacko Boban and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles. The movie is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, under the banners of Sri Gokulam Movies and is slated to release in theatres on March 3, 2023.

Other famous Malayalam actors Manoj KU, Seetha, Mohan, Divyadarshan, Amal Naseer, Jagadish and Gokulam Gopalan will be seen playing prominent roles in the movie. Kunchacko Boban sets a very different character in the film, giving a new dimension to the hero concept. Film director Ajay Vasudev is a well-known Malayalam filmmaker and is known for helming three hit films starring south megastar Mammootty.

Ajai Vasudev made his directional movie debut with Rajadhi Raja, which was released in the year 2014. His second film with Mammootty was Masterpiece, released in 2017 and later he teamed up with the superstar for his third release Shylock in 2020. Ajai Vasudev’s recently released was Malikappuram (2022), an action-drama Malayalam film, starring Unni Mukundan and Deva Nandha in prominent roles.

Speaking about the lead actors of the film Pakalum Paathiravum, Kunchacko Boban started his acting career in the year 1997. He was introduced into the Malayalam film industry with his first debut film Aniyathipraavu released in 1997. Following the success of this film. the actor was cast in other hit films like Nakshatratharattu (1998), Mayilpeelikkavu (1998) and Niram (1999).

Rajisha Vijayan is a Malayalam film actress and her debut film was Anuraga Karikkin Vellam released in 2016, for which she won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. Some of her prominent films are Jai Bhim (2021), Freedom Fight (2022), Malayankunju (2022) and Sardar (2022).

Well, the filmmakers of Pakalum Paathiravum, say that this will be a complete thriller action film. The movie is expected to deliver a thrilling experience to the viewers and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released in the theatres.

The screenplay of this movie is written by Nishad Koya. Music is produced by Stephen Devassy Kedar and song lyrics are written by Sujesh Hari. The film’s cinematography is helmed by Faiz Siddik and editing is done by Riyas Badhar. The Co-Producers of the film are Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen

