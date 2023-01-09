Ajaneesh Loknath Reveals No Computers Were Used To Create Kantara’s Sound Effects

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was a smashing hit at the box office for a lot of reasons, from its unconventional plot to exemplary performances by the cast. However, one cannot deny the role played by the background score of the movie in its success. The film’s songs as well as its chilling background score worked wonders in enhancing the audiences’ viewing experience in theatres. One cannot forget the war cry of the demigod, which sent chills down the spine of many. Apart from that, the tinkling of beads that the protagonist could hear every time the divine spirits tried to reach out to him made for a nail-biting experience, too.

Now, music composer Ajaneesh Loknath has made some startling revelations about how these sounds were created. In an age where the use of computers to create both impressive sound effects and VFX is common, Ajaneesh has claimed that no computers were used to create sound effects in Kantara. Both the battle cry of the gods and the sound of the beads were created by a team using vocals as well as instruments. The results came out just as director Rishab Shetty wanted, and the audiences loved the sound effects of the film.

Many fans even made reels recreating the roar of the Gods, and Rishab Shetty later appealed to his fans to not recreate the roar as he viewed it as demeaning to the gods. Meanwhile, Kantara is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix after a fabulous run at the box office. The film is also all set for its world television premiere on January 15 at 6 pm on Star Suvarna.

