Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Forrest Gump Remake
A third K-pop star has quit the music industry after being involved in a sex scandal, Kartik Aaryan is happy that Luka Chuppi has passed the test of the audience and critics. Find out more about the major entertainment news of the day in our day's wrap.
A third K-pop star has quit the music industry after being involved in a sex scandal, Kartik Aaryan is happy that Luka Chuppi has passed the test of the audience and critics. Find out more about the major entertainment news of the day in our day's wrap.
In his career spanning over three decades years, Aamir Khan has contributed with a repertoire of acclaimed films to Hindi cinema. As he turned 54 today, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist continued to do so, by announcing the remake of a timeless classic, Forrest Gump. Khan will star as Laal Singh Chaddha in the eponymously titled Hindi version.
In a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Bollywood and south stars, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be joining Jr NTR and Ram Charan for SS Rajamouli's new Telugu period film RRR. While Ajay will be seen in a prominent role, Alia will be playing one of the female leads in the film.
Bengali actress-duo Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have created a virtual storm on social media after their LS nomination for the coming Lok Sabha polls. Memes, jokes - both crude and witty - comments and likes have flooded Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The two actresses have also been trolled by some netizens, who posted memes of the revealing costumes worn by then in their reel roles.
After Big Bang member Seungri and singer Jung Joon-young, Yong Jun-hyung is the third Korean pop star to have quit showbiz for being involved in a sex scandal. The 29-year-old quit his band Highlights, after admitting to viewing a secretly filmed sex video.
Oscar winning film Forrest Gump is now being remade in India, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The actor made the announcement on his birthday, saying that the story and the film has been close to his heart and that it has always inspired him.
Kartik Aaryan says now that his latest film Luka Chuppi has been received well, he can breathe easy until his next release. But the actor admits he has to be careful with his movie choices now that he has seen success. He is glad that Luka Chuppi has passed all the tests of the audiences and critics.
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is all set to direct a period action film with Telugu stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for the Telugu film. Rajamouli, who is scripting and directing the film, held a press meet today to announce the title, release date and the details of cast and crew of the movie, which is set to be made on a budget of ₹300 crore.
Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Memes and Jokes Hit the Internet After Their LS Nominations
After Seungri and Jung, Yong Jun-hyung is the Third K-Pop Star to Quit Showbiz Over Sex Scandal
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to Feature In the Hindi Remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'
Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face
RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
