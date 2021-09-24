Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram Trailer is Hard-hitting, An Ocean of Emotions

Film director Ajay Bhupathi is back with a different love story featuring several noted actors from the south in crucial roles. In Maha Samudram, the film, Bhupathi appears to have added a lot of action to the plot. Hence, the trailer of the film has left everyone stunned.

With intense characters, the theatrical trailer of Maha Samudram is full of emotions. Unlike other films, it doesn’t appear to be hero-centric and almost every character has been given distinct importance in the trailer, which the fans have been extremely appreciative of. And even though the trailer introduces every character in their different shades, it doesn’t disclose the plotline.

At the very beginning of the trailer, Sharwa says, “Samudram Chala Goppadi Mama… Chala Rahasyalu Thanalone Dachukuntundi…” meaning the sea is so great that it hides many secrets. It’s hard to decide the real nature and the kind of relationship among the characters of the film.

The first half shows Sharwanand in the boy-next-door kind of looks, but in the second half, he looks intense, filled with rage, in an opposite avatar. In the trailer, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel can be spotted playing prime roles, and their performances look convincing.

According to the critics, several films have been made around the idea of love, but the Maha Samudram trailer looks promising and may also offer something new and fresh. Besides the appealing story, engaging plot, and fabulous performances by the actors, the background music, too, stands out.

Under the banner of AK Entertainments, the movie is produced by Anil Sunkara. The cast of the movie includes Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Ramachandra Raju. The music in the film is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The technical crew of the film is handled by Raj Thota in cinematography and by Praveen KL as the editor. The film is all set to hit the screens on October 14 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here