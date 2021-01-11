Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan Ask Kapil Sharma What Ginni Chatrath Thinks About His Flirting Habits

A recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured the star cast of Big Bull - Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah and Nikita Dutta. The show had the usual entertaining bits and sketches from performers.

Kapil Sharma asked Abhishek and Ajay if their wives, who are also actors, ever reviewed their romantic scenes on-screen with other colleagues. Responding to the question, Abhishek asked if Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath has ever told him that he could have flirted better with a female actress who comes on the show. Kapil goes mum for a bit with this witty comeback from Abhishek.

After this, Kapil looks at Ajay expecting an answer from him, but the actor gives him a dead stare that intimidates the comedian. There were many such moments in the episode when Kapil had gone speechless with the wits and quirky responses from the two actors.

Ajay also spoke on how people are saying that they enjoy watching Kapil flirting with female actresses. To this, Kapil said, "Yeah people are missing my flirting." Ajay responds to Kapil, saying, "And your wife?"

In another question to Abhishek, Kapil asked him if he will ever come to the show with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan since many celebrity couples have made an appearance in previous episodes. To this, Abhishek said that he had watched the episodes when Aishwarya had come and how Kapil had flirted with her. He then says that the next time Aishwarya will come to promote her movie, he would accompany her to watch Kapil's behaviour.

Abhishek will be playing the role of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the upcoming movie Big Bull, which is produced by Ajay. The movie traces the rise and fall of Mehta who was implicated in the 1992 stock market scam. The movie also stars Nikita, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sohum in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Kapil will also be making his digital debut with a web series on Netflix. A teaser of his upcoming show was released last week that saw him struggling with an English word. Kapil married Ginni in 2018 and the couple have a one-year-old daughter Anayra.