Ajay Devgn Accidentally Tweets Wife Kajol's WhatsApp Number, Gets Heavily Trolled

dimag kesari ho gaya lagta hai 😂 — Chacha Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) September 24, 2018

Ajay Devgn, who is all set to start the shoot of his upcoming period drama Taanaji, on Monday, accidentally shared his actress wife Kajol's WhatsApp number on social media.He tweeted, "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 982012****."Needless to say, the tweet went viral in no time. It was soon followed by social media users trolling the Golmaal star for making the major gaffe. While some said Kajol will have to change her number after this mistake, others even went on to message the actress to start a conversation.Take a look:Meanwhile, Kajol has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The comedy-drama, on mother-son relationship, is a commentary on helicopter parenting, possessive mothers and teenagers struggling for personal space. It is set to release on October 12.