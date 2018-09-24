English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Accidentally Tweets Wife Kajol's WhatsApp Number, Gets Heavily Trolled
Needless to say, the tweet went viral in no time. It was soon followed by social media users trolling the Golmaal star for making the major gaffe
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Ajay Devgn, who is all set to start the shoot of his upcoming period drama Taanaji, on Monday, accidentally shared his actress wife Kajol's WhatsApp number on social media.
He tweeted, "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 982012****."
Needless to say, the tweet went viral in no time. It was soon followed by social media users trolling the Golmaal star for making the major gaffe. While some said Kajol will have to change her number after this mistake, others even went on to message the actress to start a conversation.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, Kajol has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The comedy-drama, on mother-son relationship, is a commentary on helicopter parenting, possessive mothers and teenagers struggling for personal space. It is set to release on October 12.
He tweeted, "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 982012****."
Needless to say, the tweet went viral in no time. It was soon followed by social media users trolling the Golmaal star for making the major gaffe. While some said Kajol will have to change her number after this mistake, others even went on to message the actress to start a conversation.
Take a look:
dimag kesari ho gaya lagta hai 😂— Chacha Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) September 24, 2018
Meanwhile, Kajol has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The comedy-drama, on mother-son relationship, is a commentary on helicopter parenting, possessive mothers and teenagers struggling for personal space. It is set to release on October 12.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Arjun Kapoor Asks Parineeti Chopra 'Do You Love Me?' Guess Her Response
- Who Do You Think is Picture Perfect, Alia Bhatt or the Skies Behind Her?
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...