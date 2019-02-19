English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Ahead of Total Dhamaal: People Think I’m a Serious Person, But I Can Be a Lot of Fun
Starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, Total Dhamaal will release on February 22.
Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan. (Image: Instagram/Star World India)
Though he is known for his intense acting, Ajay Devgn has regularly starred in comedy films all through his 27-year-long career. Currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal, a mad-cap family entertainer, Devgn says he does comedies because he enjoys the genre.
“Comedy films are an addiction. You can watch them anytime anywhere. Talking of my own movies, I normally don’t watch them more than once. They may be brilliant, but I just don’t have the inclination to see them again. However, if it’s one of my comedy films, I stand around the television and definitely watch the funny scenes for at least five to seven minutes,” he told DNA.
“All of us need to laugh out loud. But that’s not my reason for doing comedies. I’m doing it because I enjoy the genre. Of course, I’m against doing just buffoonery. In fact, the other day someone close to me observed that I even do comedy seriously,” he added.
Devgn says his children love his funny films the most. “When I have a release coming up, the first thing my children (Nysa and Yug) ask is if it’s a comedy. They are excited if it is. If it’s not, then they’re like, ‘God, is the ending sad? Will it make us cry?’ The questions don’t stop.”
Thanks to his straight-faced wit, Devgn even got an Audi for winning the Answer of the Season on Koffee with Karan. Talking about it, he said, “I just went there and decided that I was going to let my guard down. The nature of the show is such that you need to lighten up. Extempore casual talk zyada funny hota hai. People think I’m a serious person, but I can be a lot of fun.”
