'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0
Several Bollywood personalities took to social media to laud the Indian Air Force and the surgical strike.
While officials of the Indian Air Force have refused to comment, government sources claim that 200-300 terrorists have been killed.
Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019
Salute to the our armed forces.— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019
नमस्कार करते हैं। 🙏🇮🇳— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2019
A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019
Today will be a good day to start saluting Prime Minister @narendramodi too.🇮🇳 https://t.co/cFrSQIz91o— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 26, 2019
February 26, 2019
Salute to the #IndianAirForce 🙏🏻.— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 26, 2019
JAI HIND. #IndiaStrikesBack
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack https://t.co/6dmzB7jNyb— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 26, 2019
Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It's time for all Indians to stand united as one.🇮🇳🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019
हवन की शुरुआत हो चुकी है ! At 0330 hours on 26th February a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 26, 2019
and completely destroyed it.The attack is on POK which is ours, which means we have not crossed line of control. #वनदेमातरम
So proud of the Indian Air Force for the precise and befitting reply to reach the perpetrators a lesson. 👏🏼 🇮🇳. This is a new age India.— Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind #istandwiththeforces #IndiaStrikesBack #Surgicalstrike2 https://t.co/uLxNE3AV0z
Salute to the #IndianAirforce 🙏🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud 🙏— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) February 26, 2019
