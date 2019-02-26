'Mess With the Best, Die Like the Rest': Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Laud Surgical Strike 2.0

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Salute to the our armed forces.

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 26, 2019

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

नमस्कार करते हैं। 🙏🇮🇳 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2019

A TRULY BEAUTIFUL GOOD MORNING. THANKS @narendramodi SIR AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY . JAI HO . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 26, 2019

Today will be a good day to start saluting Prime Minister @narendramodi too.🇮🇳 https://t.co/cFrSQIz91o — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 26, 2019

Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It's time for all Indians to stand united as one.🇮🇳🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019

हवन की शुरुआत हो चुकी है ! At 0330 hours on 26th February a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC

and completely destroyed it.The attack is on POK which is ours, which means we have not crossed line of control. #वनदेमातरम — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 26, 2019

So proud of the Indian Air Force for the precise and befitting reply to reach the perpetrators a lesson. 👏🏼 🇮🇳. This is a new age India.

Jai Hind #istandwiththeforces #IndiaStrikesBack #Surgicalstrike2 https://t.co/uLxNE3AV0z — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 26, 2019

Salute to the #IndianAirforce 🙏🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack .. the entire country is super proud 🙏 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) February 26, 2019

Twelve days after a dastardly attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed, India has struck inside Pakistan in a surgical strike early Tuesday morning. As per the sources, deep inside Pakistani territory of Balakote, and two sites in PoK -- Muzaffarabad and Chikoti, terror launch pads across the Line of Control have been distressed, along with JeM control rooms.While officials of the Indian Air Force have refused to comment, government sources claim that 200-300 terrorists have been killed.In the meantime, several Bollywood personalities took to social media to laud the Indian Air Force and the surgical strike.