Ajay Devgn and Kajol Celebrate 20th Marriage Anniversary, See Pics
The actor couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999, two decades ago, but their chemistry and affection seem as fresh as ever.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn seem like the bickering couple next door (cue Koffee With Karan). Today, one of the most iconic couples of Bollywood celebrate their 20th marriage anniversary. The actor couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999, two decades ago, but the chemistry and affection seem as fresh as ever.
Kajol took to Instagram and shared a love charged post for her husband Ajay. She captioned the post: "Me: So what do you want to do today?
Ajay: I don’t know what do u want to do
Me: what do u feel like
Ajay: Let’s just stay in and order some good food
Me : Perfect !
And they lived happily ever after in pajamas ...."
Talking to DNA, Ajay shared the secret to their relationship. He said, “The best part is that we’ve never asked each other to be what we aren’t. If she needs space, she can have it and if I need space, she never grudges that. We can sit together in a room for hours, doing our own thing and we don’t feel uncomfortable that we’re not talking. You can only get along with people who are unobtrusive yet, at the same time, we’re together.”
Shedding further light on his equation with Kajol, he said, “If you don’t have it, then you can’t be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple.”
The actor couple has featured in several films together over the years like Ishq, Gundaraj, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, etc, and the last one being U Me Aur Hum in 2008.
