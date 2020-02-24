Ajay Devgn and Kajol Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary, Here are 5 Adorable Pics of the Bollywood Couple

Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on this date (February 24) 21 years ago and have been throwing major goals for all these years.
Last seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the duo went from being costars to friends then from lovers to spouses, but without their chemistry ever taking a dip.
They met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995, and then went on to work in Gundaraj later in the year. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the couple’s best pictures together.
Repost @officialhumansofbombay We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!
Speaking to Humans of Bombay recently, Kajol has shared their love story. She said her equation with Ajay was heavily dependent on unsaid understandings.
Neither of them proposed as “it was understood” that they were meant to be together.
She also revealed that the couple had to go through two miscarriages and that the first miscarriage happened during Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The success of the film could not make her happy due to the loss that she felt.
However, the duo later welcomed daughter Nysa and son Yug, and now their “family is complete”.
Kajol and Ajay have worked in several films together. From Pyar to Hona hi Tha to Ajay Devgn’s directorial debut U Me Aur Hum, the duo ruled the silver screen with their chemistry.
Some of their other films featuring Kajol and Ajay together are Ishq, Dil kya kare, Raju Chacha among others.
