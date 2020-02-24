Ajay Devgn and Kajol Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary, Here are 5 Adorable Pics of the Bollywood Couple

Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on this date (February 24) 21 years ago and have been throwing major goals for all these years.

Last seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the duo went from being costars to friends then from lovers to spouses, but without their chemistry ever taking a dip.

They met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995, and then went on to work in Gundaraj later in the year. On the occasion of their marriage anniversary, let’s have a look at some of the couple’s best pictures together.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay recently, Kajol has shared their love story. She said her equation with Ajay was heavily dependent on unsaid understandings.

Neither of them proposed as “it was understood” that they were meant to be together.

She also revealed that the couple had to go through two miscarriages and that the first miscarriage happened during Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The success of the film could not make her happy due to the loss that she felt.

However, the duo later welcomed daughter Nysa and son Yug, and now their “family is complete”.

Kajol and Ajay have worked in several films together. From Pyar to Hona hi Tha to Ajay Devgn’s directorial debut U Me Aur Hum, the duo ruled the silver screen with their chemistry.

Some of their other films featuring Kajol and Ajay together are Ishq, Dil kya kare, Raju Chacha among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more