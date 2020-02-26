Ajay Devgn and Kajol Indulge in Hilarious Social Media Banter as They Celebrate 21st Marriage Anniversary

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most charming couples in Bollywood. They both complement each other beautifully as we seem to believe that Ajay is a silent observer and Kajol is the chirpy one.

Ajay might seem to be a man of few words, but he often creates buzz with his witty reply to media or his fans.

Ajay once again has been in talks for his offbeat response, not to anyone but to his wife Kajol on social media. Kajol, recently took to Instagram, posted a pic and wrote what happened when she asked Ajay to click a selfie.

Narrating the conversation that took place between the two, Kajol wrote when she asked her husband for a selfie, he replied that she should go and sit and he would click her picture. Not satisfied with Ajay’s response, Kajol tried to explain him the meaning of a selfie. But her reply does not seem to have convinced her husband with Kajol posing alone in the picture.

Posting Kajol’s same pic on his Instagram profile, Ajay wrote, "My version of the selfie is usually myself behind the camera".

The couple recently celebrated their 21st marriage anniversary. Ajay and Kajol got hitched on February 24, 1999.

Kajol, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, revealed how she and Ajay entered into a relationship and how their bond got stronger over the period of time.

The adorable couple, who first met on the sets of Hulchul in 1995, was last seen together in historical drama Tanhaji.

