Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Daughter Nysa Breaks the Internet With Her Sexy Look in Black Dress; See Pic
1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Daughter Nysa Breaks the Internet With Her Sexy Look in Black Dress; See Pic

Nysa Devgn stuns in a gorgeous black dress.

Nysa Devgn stuns in a gorgeous black dress.

A new pic of Nysa Devgn looking absolutely gorgeous has now emerged on social media, and it's breaking the internet.

Entertainment Bureau

When it comes to the most popular star kids in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn certainly makes the cut. Nysa is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she does have a sizable following on social media. Several fan pages keep a close check on the young sensation. A new pic of Nysa looking absolutely gorgeous has now emerged on social media, and it’s breaking the internet.

In the photo, Nysa can be seen taking a mirror selfie. She is donning a sexy deep-neck black bold dress. Nysa completes her look with an elegant neckpiece. She is also seen carrying a stylish sling bag. Sharing her photo, her fan page wrote, “Such a beauty.” As soon as this photo went viral, fans and netizens could not help but gush over Nysa’s flawless beauty.

Nysa is currently pursuing International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She had previously attended college in Singapore. Nysa’s Instagram is private. She does, however, occasionally publish images from her life in Europe on VSCO, which are scooped up by fan pages. VSCO is a photography mobile application.

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol discussed sending Nysa to a foreign land. She also stressed Ajay’s proclivity to stay up late awaiting Nysa when she goes out. “If she goes out at night, he’s the one who stays up late waiting for her to return, to unlock the door for her." He’s the one who does everything," Kajol added.

first published:January 04, 2022, 08:07 IST