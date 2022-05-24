Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgn Oozes Oomph In Pink Outfit At Kanika Kapoor's Wedding Reception

Singer Kanika Kapoor and her NRI businessman husband Gautam Hathiramani hosted a wedding reception party in London recently. The mega bash was attended by several Indian celebrities including Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, Meet Bros and music composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani among others. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn also attended the reception party and her pictures from the event are now going viral on social media.

In these clicks, Nysa Devgn can be seen posing with her friends as she wore a stunning body-hugging pink outfit. She accessorised her look with simple loop earrings and a pendant. Nysa kept her make-up minimal and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen posing with the bride Kanika Kapoor. Orhan Awatramani, who is known to be friends with several celebrities can also be seen posing with Nysa.

Nysa is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter. She was born in April 2003. The Bollywood couple also has a son named Yug. Recently, Ajay Devgn was asked if Nysa will make her Bollywood debut soon. To this, the actor said that he doesn’t know if she wants to work in this line or not. Ajay further revealed that Nysa has so far not shown any interest in this line, adding that everything may change with time. For now, Nysa Devgn is pursuing her higher at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education. Celebrating Nysa’s birthday in April this year, Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt note on social media and dropped a gorgeous picture of her daughter. “Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you,” he wrote.

For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani tied the knot on May 20. Their wedding reception was held at London’s historic Victoria and Albert Museum.

