Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Nysa Has a Ball With Her Friends in Europe, See Unseen Pics

New pictures of Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, from her European vacation have surfaced online.

The gorgeous youngster was seen chilling with her friends at various locations including a restaurant and visiting iconic monuments.

In a few pictures, Nysa was seen wearing a green crochet crop top with a pair of white pants with a few friends at a restaurant. She appeared to share a laugh with them in a candid click. In another, Nysa was seen exploring the European city wearing a chic skirt and a stylish white blouse. The pictures were shared by a fan account on Instagram.

Nysa’s fans were quick to respond to this post and flooded the comment section saying ‘She is the Devgan family’s heart, so gorgeous’ while the others wrote ‘How gorgeous, Stunning!’

Recently, Nysa was also seen spending time with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. The group along with their common friends were in Amsterdam. The group was seen roaming around the streets of the European city and enjoying a meal together. The pictures were shared by their common friend, Orhan Awatramani.

Nysa Devgn is currently pursuing her higher studies in International Hospitality at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education and turned 19 in April earlier this year. She was previously enrolled at a school in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Europe has turned into Bollywood’s favourite travel destination. Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had flown down to Paris to celebrate the actor’s birthday. They spent a few days in the fashion capital, enjoying good food and exploring the city.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad also made their way Paris. Saba took to Instagram and shared pictures from the vacay. Tamil actor Ajith is also in Paris currently. Shilpa Shetty also visited Paris with her family recently.

