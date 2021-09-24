Ajay Devgn and Tabu to Start Shooting for Drishyam 2 from December

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam, which released in 2013, was one of the successful films from the Malayalm film industry. Two years later, the film was remade in Hindi featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead which too became a huge success. Eight years later, the Malayalam film’s sequel, Drishyam 2, skipped theatrical release and hit the web on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year. The sequel was a runaway hit, with many critics and audience finding the film better than the first part.

A couple of months later, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studio International who had also produced the Hindi version of the first part, announced that they had got the rights of Drishyam 2. It is now learnt that Abhishek Pathak, son of Kumar Mangat Pathak, who had earlier helmed Ujda Chaman, will be directing the sequel.​

Read: After Dil Chahta Hai, Saif Ali Khan to Collaborate With Farhan Akhtar for Fire

A source reveals, “The Hindi remake was directed by Nishikant Kamat who unfortunately passed away last year. Abhishek decided that he would helm the sequel which is set around six years apart from the events of the first film. The script is currently being written and just like the original film, the sequel is going to have certain changes keeping in mind the sensibilities of the Hindi audience. Along with Devgn and Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and most of the supporting cast will continue to reprise the roles in the sequel."

Drishyam 2 is expected to go on floors by December. “Ajay Devgn is currently busy with the shoot of his OTT debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He will then head to Moscow next month to shoot some crucial scenes for his directorial MayDay. Later he will shoot for Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan before diving into Drishaym 2 in December. At the same time, Tabu is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will soon start working on Kuttey which marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj," adds the source.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here