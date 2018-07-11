Ajay Devgn Announces a Biopic on Chanakya; Neeraj Pandey to Direct the Film; Deets Inside

Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey are teaming up for a historical biopic on one of the greatest thinkers in the Indian History-- Chanakya. This is the first collaboration between Devgn and Pandey, who is know for critically-acclaimed films such as A Wednesday!, Special 26, Baby and Rustom among others.Devgn will play the 4th century BC scholar, economist and political strategist, Chanakya, in the film. The actor made the announcement on his official Twitter account."Looking forward to playing #Chanakya, a film about one of the greatest thinkers in Indian History, directed by @neerajpofficial," Devgn tweeted.In 2002, Devgn played Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary who fought for Indian independence, in Rajkumar Santoshi's The Legend of Bhagat Singh.